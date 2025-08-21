Triple H might have played a role in recent humiliation of WWE legend, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling writer Vince Russo feels Triple H recently snubbed a former WWE Champion. He was referring to Bret Hart's issue with the company at SummerSlam.
During an interview at the Vaughan Comic Con, Hart spoke about the treatment meted out to him at SummerSlam. He revealed that WWE had invited him to the event. However, once he got there, the company couldn't arrange a chair for him to sit on and watch the show. Bret was visibly upset with the disrespect.
On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer felt there was possibly more to the story. The veteran writer claimed that he would be hurt if this was indeed true.
"I gotta tell you though. In this case, there's gotta be more to it than this. You invite the guy to SummerSlam, he gets there and you don't have a seat for him? If that's the truth, I'm a little upset as well."
Russo recalled that during WrestleMania, Bret was caught by the cameras rolling his eyes at Hunter when the Chief Content Officer got his own entrance to honor the Hall of Fame awardees. He felt this might be Hunter's way of getting back at Hart for the disrespect.
"Let's not forget when Triple H at the Hall of Fame got the separate entrance and he went over to Austin and Bret, Bret clearly rolls his eyes. So you gotta ask yourself, was this Triple H's receipt, was this Triple H's payback? He clearly did that. Everybody saw that. Is the rib we're gonna invite you to SummerSlam and not have a seat for you?" [From 5:21 onwards]
Many WWE fans consider Bret Hart as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. This makes his alleged treatment at SummerSlam even harder to digest.
