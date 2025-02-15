Ex-WWE employee has strong words for Triple H and creative after letting former champion go

A former WWE employee recently slammed Chief Content Officer Triple H and his creative team for releasing a former champion. He claimed they did not give her an opportunity to grow.

Sonya Deville joined the Stamford-based company after participating in the 2015 Tough Enough competition. She spent about a decade in WWE before leaving the company a few days ago. The former Women's Tag Team Champion was part of the Pure Fusion Collective stable, alongside Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in the final chapter of her stint. Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci criticized the promotion for failing to utilize the 31-year-old former superstar.

Carlucci, who spent over 30 years in WWE, claimed that the creative team should have pushed Deville as a singles competitor instead of inserting her into Pure Fusion Collective. He pointed out that she had a great look and could work in the squared circle:

"They got her in this dumb tag team with the worst name ever PFC and a week later they let her go. They didn't let her grow. Take her away from here. She was a good singles superstar back in the day when she was with Mandy Rose for a while. She had a great look. She can work in the ring. She blew her knee out, right, and she was out for a year and then they put her in PFC, Pure Fusion Collective. Who the hell thought of that name? I don't even know what that means. But they should have took her away and made her a singles superstar and they didn't and she gets cut," he said. [40:51 - 41:25]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Bill Apter was surprised by Sonya Deville's departure from WWE

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, veteran journalist Bill Apter discussed Sonya Deville's WWE exit. He disclosed that he was surprised by the news.

The wrestling expert pointed out the former Women's Tag Team Champion played several roles on TV during her decade-long run in the Stamford-based company.

"Sonya Deville, I'm very surprised she is being released [sic]. I'm surprised. She's been there, she's also [been] Adam Pearce's right-hand lady. She's been in a lot of roles. So that's kinda surprising," he said. [From 13:18 onwards]

Only time will tell what the future holds for the former member of the Pure Fusion Collective.

