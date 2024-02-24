Ex-WWE employee throws shade on John Cena's in-ring skills; claims "he's not that talented"

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on John Cena's skills inside the ropes.

Cena has been one of the biggest attractions in the history of WWE. A 16-time World Champion, he has shared the ring with several top names. Due to his commitments in Hollywood, The Franchise Player has moved away from the global juggernaut but continues to make special appearances.

This week on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran recalled John Cena's early days in the pro wrestling business. He pointed out that Cena was not a gifted technical wrestler. However, Mantell acknowledged that the 46-year-old had charisma and was a good rapper.

The former Zeb Colter felt that Vince McMahon recognized the abovementioned skills and created a character that eventually generated millions of dollars for WWE:

"He [McMahon] was the only one who would give him a shot because John Cena in a wrestling ring; he's not that talented. But he's a good rapper, and I think that's what Vince saw, and the 'You can't see me.' They took that and made a character out of that and made him tons of money," said Mantell. [3:35 - 4:03]

You can watch the full video here:

Dutch Mantell also discussed John Cena's comments about Vince McMahon

During the same conversation, Mantell shared his thoughts on John Cena's stance on the whole Vince McMahon situation.

During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Cena claimed that he shared a great relationship with the 78-year-old, and the latter had a hill to climb after the allegations came to light. Mantell felt that The Cenation Leader was being diplomatic and came out with a rehearsed statement:

"Well, he answered himself and then recanted what he said. Where's the accountability here? He talked about accountability and then ran right by that. What he's saying is, 'Vince, if he did this, he has to be held accountable.' But he's trying to say, 'I'm still gonna love him. I love who I love.' And if Vince is guilty (...) That's what he's saying, I think. Isn't he?" Mantell said.

Expand Tweet

Cena's comments got mixed responses online. With several former employees coming out with stories about McMahon, it will be interesting to see the impact of the Janel Grant lawsuit on WWE.

