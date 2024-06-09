Ex-WWE host points out major problem with Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship run

Damian Priest captured the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre. However, an ex-WWE host does not think The Judgment Day member's title reign has not been very successful.

The former host is none other than Matt Camp. The former RAW Talk presenter addressed Priest's World Heavyweight Championship run on the Busted Open podcast. He claimed capturing the title did not elevate The Judgment Day member to a higher spot. Instead, he remains at the same level he was before WrestleMania XL.

Meanwhile, Camp stated that Rhea Ripley has overshadowed Priest. He added that even the Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio storyline seems more important than the World Heavyweight Champion right now:

"I just don't think that Damian has been able to get to the top. I don't think he's been able to move up with the world. I think he's been at the exact same spot, as you mentioned, pre-championship, which is not what you want. And maybe that's because he was getting overshadowed by Rhea. Maybe that's because everything that's going on, it feels like everything that's been going on in his own group is more important than him right now," he said. [22:05 - 22:27]

Damian Priest will defend his title against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland

After successfully defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at Backlash: France, Damian Priest will put his title on the line against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle this Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long predicted the outcome of the World Heavyweight Championship match, disclosing that he believes Priest will retain his title:

"I have to glorify Damian Priest. God, is he the greatest? I mean, I've watched him, he reminds me so much of Eddie Guerrero. Damian is really moving along. I watched him last night, his promo on RAW, and the timing, everything was just perfect. So, brother, I love Damian Priest and I think he's gonna hold on to the title," he said.

While McIntyre will attempt to dethrone Priest at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, he continues to feud with CM Punk. WWE Analyst Sam Roberts predicted CM Punk could interfere to cost The Scottish Warrior the match. It would be interesting to see if that scenario would happen.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will dethrone Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

