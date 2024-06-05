Drew McIntyre must dethrone Damian Priest, says ex-WWE host, to face major star at SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle. Now, a former WWE host believes The Scottish Warrior should dethrone the Judgment Day member.

While having his eyes set on Priest's title, Drew McIntyre continues to feud with CM Punk. The latter suffered an injury at the hands of The Scottish Warrior at Royal Rumble and has since been out of action. However, he has made several appearances on WWE TV to advance his storyline with Priest's current challenger. Matt Camp now thinks McIntyre could square off against a returning Punk at SummerSlam after capturing the World Heavyweight Championship in Scotland.

Trending

On his The Wrestling Matt Show podcast, the former WWE host revealed that although Punk costing McIntyre the match at Clash at the Castle is possible, he prefers to see The Scottish Warrior win the World Heavyweight Championship in his home country before putting it on the line against The Best in the World at SummerSlam:

"I would rather have Drew win. I think Drew-Punk for the world title at SummerSlam is the right way to go," he said. [35:51 - 35:57]

Gunther will challenge the World Heavyweight Champion at WWE SummerSlam

At King and Queen of the Ring, Gunther defeated Randy Orton to become the new King of the Ring. He also earned himself a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

On the Wrestling Matt Show podcast, the former WWE host wondered who The Ring General will face at The Biggest Party of the Summer with Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and possibly CM Punk in the World Heavyweight Championship picture:

"I did admittedly forget about Gunther for a second there because I forgot he's got the title shot. Who is Gunther's opponent at SummerSlam, is it a heel Priest? Because he's still heel right now. Or is it a heel Drew? Or is there a title change at Money in the Bank? Who do you think should, from a drawing standpoint, face Gunther for the world title at SummerSlam? Who is that answer? (...) It's a weird heel-heel program with another heel waiting in the wings, plus you got Punk," he said. [36:11 - 37:15]

Priest has been the World Heavyweight Champion for less than two months. It would be interesting to see how long the 41-year-old's title reign would last and who will dethrone him.

Who do you think should walk out of Clash at the Castle with the World Heavyweight Championship? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit The Wrestling Matt Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback