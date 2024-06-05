5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre must win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

Damian Priest will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. The Premium Live Event will take place on June 15.

The Archer of Infamy cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE WrestleMania XL to win the title from McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior defeated Seth Rollins to capture the title at The Show of Shows but celebrated by taunting CM Punk. It instantly backfired as the latter attacked him, and Priest took the opportunity to cash in and capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

Below are five reasons Drew McIntyre must defeat Damian Priest to become World Heavyweight Champion again at Clash at the Castle 2024.

#5. Drew McIntyre has established himself as a top heel in WWE

Drew McIntyre has been rewarded with a new WWE deal partially due to his work as a heel in recent months. His character complains about everything but also occasionally makes solid points.

Fans have enjoyed McIntyre's new attitude so far, which has made him more popular. If he wins the title again next weekend, the veteran could be in store for a much longer reign than five minutes.

#4. He deserves a better fate than Clash at the Castle 2022

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were involved in an epic rivalry a couple of years ago. The two stars battled in the main event of Clash at the Castle 2022 in Cardiff, and fans thought McIntyre would be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

The veteran was in control of the match, but Solo Sikoa, who made his main roster debut, helped Roman Reigns secure the victory. McIntyre could right a wrong of the past and leave WWE Clash at the Castle as champion this time around.

#3. Damian Priest could tell a different story with The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has been in disarray since Rhea Ripley's untimely injury earlier this year. The Eradicator has not appeared on WWE TV since relinquishing the Women's World Championship, and her faction has been doing poorly in her absence.

Damian Priest could be betrayed by The Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle. The group could secretly be jealous of his title win and decide to turn their back on him at the Premium Live Event.

Priest and Ripley may be tasked with rebuilding the faction once she is cleared to return from injury.

#2. Drew McIntyre may want another shot at Gunther at WWE SummerSlam

Gunther won this year's King of the Ring Tournament and has also earned a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. Drew McIntyre battled The Ring General at last year's PLE but failed to dethrone the Intercontinental Champion at the time.

The leader of Imperium's historic reign as Intercontinental Champion finally ended at WrestleMania when Sami Zayn defeated him.

Gunther defeated Drew McIntyre last year at SummerSlam, and the two could battle again this August. The latter's win against the 36-year-old in a singles match would be a huge moment for him if he were to retain his title.

#1. CM Punk trying to dethrone Drew McIntyre would be must-watch TV

Drew McIntyre has boasted about CM Punk's injury and has taken shots at him every chance he can. Punk has made a few appearances as he recovers from torn triceps, but The Scottish Warrior has done most of the heavy lifting so far to keep their rivalry alive.

CM Punk appeared destined to headline WWE WrestleMania this year before his injury. He could spend several months trying to earn a title shot against McIntyre, and their rivalry could get heated.

