"Now this is funny," "You deserve this" - WWE fans react to Drew McIntyre's shot at RAW star following Elimination Chamber

WWE fans have reacted to Drew McIntyre's pot-shot at Cody Rhodes, ahead of this week's episode of RAW. The Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event took place yesterday at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

The Scottish Warrior has become one of the biggest heels on the entire roster and was overjoyed when CM Punk went down with torn triceps during the men's Royal Rumble match. He competed in the men's Elimination Chamber match against Randy Orton, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley.

The Viper eliminated Logan Paul with an RKO but the United States Champion decided to get revenge. He hit Randy Orton with brass knuckles, enabling Drew McIntyre to capitalize, for the victory. The veteran will now challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Ahead of tomorrow night's edition of RAW, Drew McIntyre took to social media to make a bold claim. He suggested that one gets a portion of the pyro budget when they beat Cody Rhodes, sharing a video of the fireworks going off after he won the men's Elimination Chamber match last night. The former champion defeated The American Nightmare on last week's edition of RAW, after interference from members of The Bloodline in the match.

"When you beat Cody you also get a portion of his pyro budget", he wrote.

WWE fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to McIntyre's hilarious post ahead of RAW. Several fans complimented the men's Elimination Chamber match winner, on his sense of humor, and claimed that he is the heel champion the fans deserve.

WWE star Drew McIntyre pokes fun at The Rock

Drew McIntyre recently mocked The Rock on social media following his return to WWE.

The Rock appeared to be given the WrestleMania 40 main-event against Roman Reigns, but the WWE Universe completely rejected the idea. The company quickly changed course, and The Great One has now aligned with The Tribal Chief instead, becoming the latest member of The Bloodline.

McIntyre took to social media recently and poked fun at The Rock. He shared a clip of his acting skills and suggested he make his way to Hollywood to disrupt their industry, much like The Rock did to the wrestling business upon his return to the company.

"I might head to Hollywood and disrupt their industry," he wrote.

Drew McIntyre is a 2-time WWE Champion but both reigns occurred during the pandemic and he never got to hold the title in front of fans. It will be interesting to see if he can dethrone The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

