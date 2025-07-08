Ex-WWE name ready to return after 23 years to work with Karrion Kross and Seth Rollins' faction

Karrion Kross and Seth Rollins' faction are the hottest acts on WWE RAW currently. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has proposed a storyline between the two sides and is even ready to return to the company to produce and write it.

Vince Russo was a part of the Stamford-based promotion from 1992 to 1999. He started as a member of the creative team but soon became the lead writer. The 64-year-old played a major role in the success of the Attitude Era. However, he left the global juggernaut in 1999. While Russo made a return in 2002, he ultimately left just a couple of weeks later.

Russo took to X/Twitter recently and noted that he would pay WWE to hire him to produce and write a nWo (New World Order) and DDP (Diamond Dallas Page) type storyline between Karrion Kross and Seth Rollins' faction. The veteran added that the angle would cement Kross as the number one babyface in the company.

"I would almost PAY the WWE to bring me in to allow me to Write and Produce the @realKILLERkross DDP SPOT with @WWERollins' Posse serving as the NWO---just so they don't mess it up! If you put Kross in that Spot and wrote it "CORRECTLY" you'd get the guy over HUGE!!! He'd be the #1 Babyface in the Company within' months. These are the things that @TripleH and Co. need to start figuring out," Russo wrote.

WWE teased a feud between Karrion Kross and Seth Rollins' faction on RAW

Karrion Kross and Seth Rollins' faction are currently embroiled in a feud with Sami Zayn, with Kross attacking the former Bloodline member on a couple of instances before his matches.

The same happened on this week's RAW, where Karrion Kross attacked Zayn before his match against Breakker. While Bron was easily able to get the better of Sami, he did not look satisfied and even talked to Seth Rollins about Kross going after his prey. However, The Visionary calmed his faction member down.

While the segment did not take much screen time, it could very well be the start of a potential feud between Kross and Rollins' faction. The Herald of Doomsday has been getting positive reactions from the crowd and could, thus, soon turn babyface.

