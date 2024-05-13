Ex-WWE name says he sh** himself wrestling Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is known for being the most dominant star currently signed to WWE, having led the company as champion for most of the past four years. In fact, as it turns out, wrestling him was enough to have an ex-WWE star accidentally evacuate his bowels.

Before being known as Dutch of The Righteous in AEW, the wrestler started his career in the indies, wrestling wherever he got a chance. However, in the middle of that, in 2011, he signed with WWE. He worked with them under a developmental contract in their developmental territory, FCW, prior to the days of NXT.

He was in WWE's FCW at the same time as Roman Reigns, then going by Roman Leakee. The two crossed paths several times, wrestling in matches together five times. Two of those matches happened to be singles matches.

Unfortunately for Dutch, as he confessed to RJ City, he evacuated his bowels during one of those matches. During the episode of HEY(EW), RJ City asked him if it was true that he had "sh** himself" during a match against Reigns. He said it was.

"Yeah that's true. That's true." (5:59 - 6:05)

RJ City went on to ask him if he acknowledged it, and Dutch said that he did.

Roman Reigns will have to enforce his rules when he returns to SmackDown

Reigns is away after wrestling and losing the title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The star is in the middle of his time away from the company, and in his absence, Solo Sikoa has claimed that Reigns has given him the right to lead The Bloodline.

However, with Paul Heyman not having spoken to Reigns, the reality of the situation is somewhat obscured, especially with Sikoa having kicked Jimmy Uso out and brought in Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

When he returns, Roman Reigns will have to clarify what he told him and whether he was indeed following his instructions.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit HEY(EW) and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback