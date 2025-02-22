Ex-WWE name will retire in 11 months; he is 65 years old and has won the World Heavyweight Title

An ex-WWE name is going to retire in a matter of 11 months after which they will have nothing to do with the company's product. They were a crucial name during a very big period of the company's history.

Vince Russo, WWE's ex-head writer, has been a name that most fans are familiar with, be it for his time writing for the company, his work in other promotions like WCW, TNA, or even his opinions online about the current wrestling product. While in WCW, he even became the World Heavyweight Champion.

Now, the industry veteran has taken to social media to announce that he is retiring and that plans for that retirement are coming into form. He said that as of his 65th birthday, he was going to stop watching all WWE programming for good. This means that this leaves only 11 months during which he'll continue covering what's happening in the company on his podcasts.

"As my retirement plan now comes into form, I can tell you that on my 65th birthday, I will stop watching any and all WWF programming for good. So, that leaves about 11 more months of me being one of the only podcasters who will be brutally honest with you about the poor, underachieving, creative quality of the show. So, enjoy the honesty and truth while you can."

What the veteran plans to do after he retires is uncertain, but he is bringing an end to the wrestling portion of his career.

