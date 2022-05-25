Ex-WWE personality believes it won't take fans long to turn on Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Former WWE Writer Vince Russo slammed the promotion's booking of Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare has been presented as a big star since making his return at WrestleMania 38. Two weeks back on RAW, WWE introduced a “Cody Countdown” throughout the show. A countdown clock featuring Rhodes' image appeared with the announcers hyping up his appearance.

Speaking about the former AEW Star on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that it won't be long before the fans turn on Cody because of his over-the-top booking:

"Not long bro. Not long at all."

Russo added that the former AEW star is being shoved down people's throats which will eventually backfire:

"I was reading an article the other day where somebody was trying to say that the countdown worked because the second hour was higher than the first hour and this and that. The bottom line is, even if it works for a week or two, you're shoving the guy down everybody's throat and people don't like that. When you start doing that, they start turning on you, everybody knows that. It's almost like, he's the shiny new toy and they don't have any other toys. I mean, that's pretty much what it seems like. He's the new guy. He's the shiny new toy and there's nobody else." (from 41:55 to 42:58)

Cody Rhodes faced off against The Miz on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes looked to continue his momentum ahead of facing Seth Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure as he took on The Miz on Monday Night RAW.

The American Nightmare's last match on the red brand came earlier this month when he took on Theory for the United States Championship. The match, however, ended in DQ after Seth Rollins came out to attack Cody.

The result wasn't any different this time around as The Visionary once again made his presence felt in Cody's match.

Seth and Cody will have a chance to settle their differences once and for all when they meet inside the omnious structure at WWE Hell in a Cell. So far, Cody Rhodes has had the upper hand in the feud as he has defeated the former Universal Champion twice.

