Ex-WWE personality claims that Gunther should have been managed by 8-time champion instead of Ludwig Kaiser (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes that WWE Superstar Gunther should have been managed by someone like Drake Maverick instead of Ludwig Kaiser.

On this week's RAW, the duo from SmackDown interrupted R-Truth. This led to a match in which Gunther decimated the former 24/7 Champion with a big boot and a powerbomb.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his dislike of Kaiser's size, stating that a manager shouldn't be nearly as big as the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion:

"The one thing I did not like that much, bro, is that one dude Ludwig Kaiser, he was almost as big as Gunther. He's big, Kaiser's big. I'm telling you, bro, to me it should've been somebody like a Spud [Drake Maverick]. I mean, to really show Gunther's size, but Ludwig Kaiser, the guy is almost as big as Gunther." [33:48-34:20]

Gunther has expressed his desire to be a top star in WWE

Gunther, formerly known as WALTER in NXT, has been highly successful in the company so far.

He is a former NXT UK Champion and has been on an incredible run since moving up to the main roster. The Ring General recently spoke to WWE on BT Sport and expressed his desire to establish his place at the top:

"Joining SmackDown or coming to the main roster and the United States, I didn't do that because I wanted to be a medium guy, and want to achieve a little something and then leave there. No. I'm here to be the top guy and that's what I'm going to aim for in the long term. I want to be 'The Guy' of the company and to be in the ring with the best the company has to offer. That's what I'm aiming for. Whatever way that will go, nobody knows. But that's what I'm here for. It's basically all or nothing."

Gunther defeated Ricochet to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. This marked his first big title win on the main roster.

