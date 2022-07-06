"No place to be found" - Ex WWE personality explains how he would book Ronda Rousey after losing to Liv Morgan (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has explained how he would book Ronda Rousey after she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Rousey successfully defended her title against Natalya. Shortly afterward, Morgan ran down to the ring and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract that she captured earlier that night.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that he would book Rousey to count down the minutes to this week's edition of RAW:

"If I'm writing this show, Ronda Rousey is counting down the minutes to RAW and where is she? No place to be found, so she can't be that upset about losing the title." - said Russo. [37:50 – 41:30]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

WWE NXT 2.0 star Cameron Grimes wants to see Ronda Rousey in a feud against Io Shirai

NXT 2.0 star Cameron Grimes has suggested several ideas regarding Ronda Rousey and if she ever came down to NXT.

According to the former North American Champion, The Baddest Woman On The Planet would comprehensively deal with NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose, and Toxic Attraction.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling recently, Grimes claimed that he would like to see Rousey cross paths with Shirai at some point:

"So I think, if Ronda came down to NXT, she would smack Mandy and the whole Toxic Attraction's arms off. So, I would want to put her in a little bit of a better contest. Ultimately, when I think of who is the best woman in NXT, in my opinion, Io Shirai is gonna be the first woman I think of. Io Shirai vs. Ronda Rousey is a match that, maybe people hadn't really thought about, but when you actually put some thought into that, bonkers! It's insanity how good it would be." [From 4:03 - 4:33]

Rumors suggest that she could challenge Morgan for a title match at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see how WWE books The Rowdy One going forward.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far