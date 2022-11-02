Ex-WWE personality thinks released star could return after more than a year to join The O.C. (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks WWE could bring back Nia Jax to join forces with The O.C. against their ongoing feud with Judgment Day.

Although AJ Styles and The Good Brothers have worked as a cohesive unit, they lack a female talent who could stand tall against Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley. While recent reports have indicated the global juggernaut could soon include a female member in The O.C., nothing has materialized yet.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained that AJ Styles' stable needs a "dominating" performer to join them. He quickly ruled out the possible addition of Nikki Cross, saying WWE might bring back Nia Jax instead. The powerhouse was let go by the company in November 2021.

"I don't watch NXT, so I don't know if there's somebody as physically dominating over there. They need a big presence. Yeah, and it can't be Nikki Cross. We have stranger things, who knows they might bring Nia Jax back," said Vince Russo. (18:40 - 19:15)

Check out the full video below:

Who could join The O.C. on WWE RAW?

Fans have been eagerly anticipating a female performer joining hands with AJ Styles and The Good Brothers on WWE RAW. Nikki Cross could be a great addition since she only recently returned and has plenty of momentum behind her.

As for Vince Russo's prediction of Nia Jax returning, it's a far-fetched one since there's been no hint of her talks with WWE whatsoever. Another name that recently popped up is Raquel Rodriguez, who even tagged with Styles and Rey Mysterio to take on Judgment Day at a house show a few days ago.

However, since she's a part of SmackDown's roster, it remains to be seen if her association with The O.C. translates over to Monday nights. The two sides are scheduled to go to war at Crown Jewel 2022, with Rhea Ripley at the ringside, providing vital assistance to her Judgment Day stablemates.

Do you think there's any chance Nia Jax could return and join The O.C. on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes