"You're literally a piece of c***"- Ex-WWE personality verbally destroys The Miz for being irresponsible, bashes Maryse for "dolling up" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized The Miz for being an irresponsible parent.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Miz was seen in a video where he mentioned that he was still very scared of Dexter Lumis. It was also revealed that Lumis was inside The Miz's house in the presence of his daughters.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated how careless both The Miz and his wife Maryse were. He highlighted they were leaving their children alone in the house while Lumis was still roaming around:

"There's a lunatic running around stalking you, he's stalking you in buildings, he's showing up in your car, he's showing up wherever you are," said Russo. "What are the chances of you leaving your three kids home alone and going to watch a show? This is what I'm talking about. Your wife cares more about dolling up and you care more about walking a red carpet to leave your two girls home with a lunatic on the loose. That's what I'm talking about bro. I love that dude, that dude was reaching out to me man, when he was down on his luck, and I love that dude, but this is ridiculous. You're not leaving, you're literally a piece of cr*p if you do that, both of you. Both of the parents." (1:02:30- 1:04:00)

Former WWE NXT star Dexter Lumis recently invaded The Miz and Maryse's house

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Dexter Lumis invaded The Miz and Maryse's house.

While The Miz was busy with an interview, Lumis was seen behind the former WWE Champion's window. But when asked about the intruder, The Miz refused to say anything about the issue and left for a 'huge premiere' with his wife.

As the segment ended, Dexter was seen holding a picture of The Miz's family while still inside his house.

Lumis had also kidnapped the former WWE Champion twice earlier. He distracted Miz during his Steel Cage match against Bobby Lashley, costing him the opportunity to win the US Championship.

