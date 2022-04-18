"Triple H will never draw a dime" - Ex-WWE personality's alleged warning to Vince McMahon

Vince Russo recently recalled how Jim Cornette once told Vince McMahon that Triple H would struggle to draw money in the wrestling business.

The Game joined WWE in 1995 after a short spell in WCW. He won his first WWE Championship in 1999 and went on to become one of the company’s biggest stars for the next two decades. As the founder of NXT, he also played a pivotal role in creating WWE’s stars of the future.

Russo, a former member of WWE’s creative team alongside Cornette, discussed The King of Kings on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast:

“I remember Jim Cornette sitting at Vince McMahon’s living room table saying… his exact quote was, ‘Triple H will never draw a dime in this business.’ Jim Cornette’s exact quote. I differed, bro. I thought not only was there a lot of potential in Triple H, not only was he a great athlete, he was such a student of the game.” [0:53-1:28]

Russo worked closely with superstars behind the scenes when he wrote storylines for WWE in the late 1990s. Earlier this month, the ex-writer revealed that he came up with the 14-time WWE World Champion’s “I am The Game” phrase.

Why people received heat for being Triple H’s friend

Triple H garnered heat in 1996 after he broke character at a WWE event to bid farewell to WCW-bound Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. McMahon punished his superstar by canceling plans for him to win the 1996 King of the Ring tournament.

Following the incident, which became known as The Curtain Call, Russo was one of the few people in WWE who supported the NXT founder:

“I was there when he was in the doghouse for a very long time about that Curtain Call. Bro, I was the only one who befriended him. It was almost like, ‘If you’re friendly with Triple H, you’re gonna have heat with the office.’ That kind of bulls***.” [0:25-0:43]

The 52-year-old recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition due to heart issues. He signified the end of his career on the second night of WrestleMania 38 by leaving his boots in the middle of the ring.

