Vince McMahon made ex-WWE referee do a prank that caused serious injury

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda has disclosed how Vince McMahon made him perform a prank on a cameraman, resulting in a concussion.

Chioda was a long-time employee of WWE and became the head referee for the company. He was let go from his contract in 2020, ending his 30+ year run with the promotion.

In a recent edition of his Monday Mailbag show on AdFreeShows, Chioda said that Vince McMahon liked pranking people in the company and asked him to perform a prank on a cameraman. He stated Vince did not like people sleeping and asked the veteran referee to cut off the hammock on which the cameraman was sleeping.

“Vince used to hate to see people sleep. This one camera guy, I love him, he was a great guy and I remember he [McMahon] said, ‘hey, cut him down.’ I remember I climbed all the way up this thing cause he had his hammock on something, and I cut it by his head and he went straight down into the steel. He had a concussion. I felt so bad, it backfired on me so much. We stopped in Ramstein, Germany, because we always did, and I remember, he had to go to the hospital there and he went back home. I remember apologizing and calling him and everything.

He also stated that, in hindsight, he should have said no to McMahon and that he couldn't disclose to the cameraman that it was the Chairman who made him do it.

"I couldn’t say ‘Vince and them made me do it.’ I didn’t want to say that, I had to do it. I shouldn’t have listened to [McMahon] but it was Vince and them guys, but the f***ing rib backfired,” said Chioda. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Allan @allan_cheapshot Vince thinks throwing/pushing someone into a swimming pool while fully clothed is the funniest thing on planet earth. Vince thinks throwing/pushing someone into a swimming pool while fully clothed is the funniest thing on planet earth.

Chioda also disclosed that McMahon used to arrive late to the city where the show was to be hosted and go straight to the gym, even at 2 or 3 AM.

Vince McMahon even played a prank on WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker

Former WWE star Rene Dupree recently said that The Undertaker was angry when McMahon played a prank on him.

Dupree stated that The Phenom would get mad because he did not like getting pranked.

"It’s like the video game cartoon s***, where Kane and Undertaker are walking hand in hand skipping to the ring, just to rib them, right? ‘Taker would really get p****d off because he’s the type of guy that doesn’t like to be ribbed," said Dupree.

The Deadman and McMahon shared a close bond, and the former even said that he was worried that the CEO of WWE would prank him at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony earlier this year.

What do you make of Vince McMahon's pranks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha