"One more time" - Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio makes a major world title claim for 2022 (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio has vowed to become a world champion again in 2022 as the former WWE star looks to script a high-profile return to professional wrestling.

Alberto El Patron answered several fan questions on this week's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. Before the engaging Q&A session for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Del Rio opened up about his goals for the new year.

Multiple legal troubles kept him out of the ring for an extended period, but he is now free of all the charges and gunning to work for a major wrestling company.

"If any of these companies give me the opportunity and we do business together, I'm going to be champion again, world champion again, one more time! You know, I've been collecting championships. In 2022, I'm going to do it one more time, just wait and watch me do it," declared Alberto Del Rio.

Alberto Del Rio endured a challenging phase in 2020 after being arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

The former WWE Champion has left the past behind and is hoping to prove all detractors wrong in 2022.

"All that I know is that 2022 is going to be my year, and I'm coming back, and I'm coming back to take everything that was taken away from me because I never lost it. It was taken away from me. For everybody out there, 2022 is going to be Alberto Del Rio's year," Del Rio concluded.

Alberto Del Rio is open to working with WWE and AEW

Despite the recent controversies, the former WWE star continues to be an established and recognizable superstar who will attract much attention from the wrestling industry.

Del Rio's illustrious resume automatically makes him a top-tier talent who should ideally appear for a major wrestling company.

WWE and AEW are the most profitable options for him at the moment, and he would be open to signing a deal with either promotion if the opportunity arose. While Del Rio could also end up in a well-known Mexican company, he would prefer to ply his trade at the highest level in the United States.

The former United States Champion even feels he deserves to go into the WWE Hall of Fame, and you can check out his comments regarding the possible honor right here.

