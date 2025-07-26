Ex-WWE star apologizes following Hulk Hogan's tragic death

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's passing at 71 shocked the industry, and many paid tribute to The Hulkster. Recently, Maven Huffman issued an apology after the megastar's untimely passing.The wrestling world has been mourning the loss of Hulk Hogan, as The Hulkster brought professional wrestling to new heights during his prime. Unfortunately, the multiple-time world champion was entangled in issues and controversies in the past, but a majority tried to keep the problematic aspects aside while paying their tribute.After the WWE Hall of Famer's passing, Maven Huffman uploaded a video on his YouTube channel and paid his respects to the wrestling icon for his contributions to the industry. Sadly, YouTube autoupdated the thumbnail of the clip from a section of the video.The thumbnail didn't sit well with viewers, as it misrepresented the ex-WWE star's feelings in the video. Today, the three-time WWE Hardcore Champion issued an apology and cleared the doubts around the video's thumbnail.&quot;Hey guys, Zach and I want to apologize for the thumbnail on the Hulk Hogan video. We didn’t create a custom thumbnail like we usually do for our videos. As a result, YouTube automatically chose a frame where I was smiling, which didn’t reflect the tone of my thoughts,&quot; Huffman wrote on Facebook.Apart from apologizing on his and his editor's behalf, the star also stated they would be more diligent with their work.&quot;We’ve updated the video with a custom thumbnail that better reflects the message. Going forward, we’ll be more diligent with every aspect of our content and take the time to get things right. As stated in the video, humans make mistakes, and we made one yesterday. I hope you guys can forgive us,&quot; Huffman wrote on Facebook.After commenting on Hulk Hogan's passing, major WWE name left XHulk Hogan was an icon in professional wrestling and elevated the industry with his work in the Stamford-based promotion. Unfortunately, The Hulkster's past was filled with controversial issues, and a certain section of fans hasn't forgiven him for his problematic past.Recently, Chelsea Green, in an interview, was asked about the veteran's demise. The inaugural Women's Champion paid tribute to the legend, aside from agreeing with the late Hall of Famer's past political stances. This led to an immense backlash, and Green decided to quit X.&quot;If my response (or tweet) seemed dismissive of real concerns, I sincerely apologize. That was never my intention. I tried to acknowledge a death respectfully, even when the legacy is complicated. I am learning one day at a time and will continue to learn,&quot; Green tweeted on X.The constant fan threats and backlash caused Green to quit the social media platform for the time being.