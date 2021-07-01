"He thought I was trying to bluff him" - Former WWE star says Vince McMahon didn't believe he signed with AEW

WWE legend and current AEW star Chris Jericho has revealed that Vince McMahon thought he was bluffing when he told him he was going to join All Elite Wrestling.

In his recent interview with Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, Jericho opened up about his discussions with McMahon before he joined AEW.

The WWE Chairman didn't take him seriously when he told him that he was going to speak to AEW President Tony Khan. Jericho believes McMahon regrets allowing him to join AEW.

"I honestly believe to this day that he thought I was trying to bluff him and squeeze him for more money, which he should know me better, and if that’s the case, I never would have done that. I was always straight with Vince as much as possible but that’s kind of how it all started and I bet Vince regrets that now because of the amount of money he would have paid me not to go, I’m sure he’s paid times a hundred," said Chris Jericho. (H/T Post Wrestling)

He also stated that McMahon asked him if he could get out of the contract after he signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Chris Jericho's relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Chris Jericho and Vince McMahon

Chris Jericho has stated in the past that he has a good relationship with Vince McMahon. The AEW star revealed in his appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions that one of the main reasons for him joining WWE was to work with McMahon.

The former AEW Champion disclosed last year that he missed interacting with the WWE Chairman.

"Honestly, my interactions with Vince. I really, really enjoyed working for Vince McMahon because he challenged me, he challenged me as a professional. He challenged me on my ideas. It wasn't easy and at the end of the day is Vince's ice cream shop, as Pat [Patterson] would say, and you're living in it," said Chris Jericho.

Edited by Kaushik Das