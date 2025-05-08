Ex-WWE star claims Seth Rollins stole his gimmick

Seth Rollins received a new lease on life in WWE when he aligned with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. Patrick Clark Jr., fka Velveteen Dream, claims that The Visionary stole his gimmick over the past few years.
A few years ago, Patrick Clark Jr. was released from the Stamford-based promotion due to a controversy. The former North American Champion was accused of sending explicit images to an underage girl, but those claims were later dismissed due to a lack of evidence.
Today, Patrick Clark Jr. uploaded a series of stories on Instagram where he boldly claimed that Seth Rollins stole his gimmick. The posts had side-by-side comparisons between Patrick and Rollins throughout the years, and he even added a cryptic video where Triple H called out Kurt Angle for gimmick infringement.
"Seriously? Seth 'STEALIN' Rollins," Dream wrote on Instagram.
Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.
The ex-WWE star demanded an apology from the company and Triple H
In 2021, Velveteen Dream was released from the Stamford-based promotion. The release came after he was involved in a series of controversies, and the former North American Champion left the industry for a while.
Last year, he returned to professional wrestling and started from the bottom. Meanwhile, WWE erased him from its history, and he was not mentioned by anyone in the promotion when he was trying to work his way back into the industry.
Today, he posted multiple stories on Instagram where he demanded an apology, as he was never officially charged for any of the past allegations. After claiming he was better than many on television right now, he asked fans to spam Triple H's social media handles and bring him back to WWE.
"Call to Action: If you love me, like you say you love me, The Boss' (HHH/HBK) pay attention to social media. Its simple #WeWantTheDREAM. And spam @TripleH @WWE. They will hear you. We can make enough noise to drown out the lies and the hate," Patrick wrote on Instagram.
It'll be interesting to see what's next for Patrick in the industry.