Ex-WWE star claims he was supposed to be Stone Cold Steve Austin's protégé

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has done it all in the industry but never had a superstar under his wing as his protégé. Recently, Luther Reigns claimed the management made a pitch to make him The Texas Rattlesnake's protégé.

In 2002, Stone Cold Steve Austin infamously walked out of the Stamford-based promotion and didn't appear until the next year when he patched things up with Vince McMahon. However, he had his final match at WrestleMania 19 and retired from in-ring competition.

Speaking on Cafe De Rene, former WWE star Luther Reigns claimed the management made a pitch for him to become Stone Cold Steve Austin's protégé. The star revealed that he was supposed to be under Steve Austin's learning tree, but it never happened due to The Texas Rattlesnake's ongoing issues with Vince McMahon and the creative before the end of his run.

"Yes. Signed [to WWE’s main roster] in early 2003. I think I was down there [in developmental] for about nine months to a year, when the writing team first came down and they said, 'Matt, we’re gonna make you Stone Cold’s protégé,' and I’m like, 'Cool, let’s go…' I wasn’t a great wrestler but, being as big as I was, you really didn’t have to know that much. Then Stone Cold got in a fight with Vince [McMahon] and he walked out. I don’t know the whole story, but I’m sure you know more about it than I do," Reigns said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin teases WrestleMania 41 appearance

Earlier this month, John Cena and The Rock joined forces to take down Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 41. It's high time The American Nightmare gets back up, and one name might be up for the job.

In an interview with The Schmo, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin teased the possibility of appearing at WrestleMania 41 and helping Cody Rhodes against The Rock and John Cena.

"This year, it's going to be in Las Vegas, and it's going to be pretty damn awesome. [Schmo: You're going to be helping Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania?] Hey, I've not been in contact with anybody. So, I guess anything can happen," Austin said. [From 02:45 to 2:55]

It'll be interesting to see if the WWE Hall of Famer appears at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas next month.

