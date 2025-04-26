Ex-WWE star comments on Cody Rhodes' future following heartbreaking loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes gave his all at WWE WrestleMania 41 against John Cena, but The Franchise Player's heel antics prevailed in Las Vegas, as he broke Ric Flair's record. Meanwhile, Stevie Richards commented on what The American Nightmare needs to do next following his heartbreaking loss.

Cody Rhodes dominated the blue brand as the Undisputed WWE Champion for a year before he lost the title to John Cena. The American Nightmare also became the face of the promotion and went to war against The Leader of Cenation before succumbing to his antics with the help of Travis Scott in Las Vegas.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the former Hardcore Champion commented on The American Nightmare's future following his loss at WrestleMania 41. The 53-year-old star stated Rhodes should remain in the dark until the management figures out the best way to bring him back and insert him into the title picture.

"I think it's a better idea for him to not be on TV, not be on social media, and be dark until they really figure out how to get him rolling again, Richards said. (From 55:21 to 55:32)

WWE Hall of Famer doesn't want Cody Rhodes to make an immediate return after WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes successfully filled in for John Cena as the face of WWE for the coming years. However, The American Nightmare is nowhere to be seen or heard after losing to The Franchise Player in Las Vegas at WrestleMania 41 Night 2.

Speaking on Busted Open, Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley said Cody Rhodes should take a while before returning to the weekly product, as fans are currently busy basking under John Cena's 17th World Championship win, and the audience must miss The American Nightmare before he returns to the company.

"I would like to see them wait a while, personally. I would like the whole absence makes the heart grow fonder. Where's Cody Rhodes? We haven't heard from him? What's up with Cody? Now, when Cody finally comes back, we're finally ready to hear from him," Dudley said. (From 11:28 to 11:46)

It'll be interesting to see when Rhodes returns to the weekly product.

