Ex-WWE star comments on Liv Morgan's dangerous stalking incident, marks the culprit (Exclusive)

A former WWE star recently talked about the stalking incident involving Liv Morgan, pointing out the reason for the rise in such incidents. According to him, the main culprit behind these issues was social media itself, to an extent.

Liv Morgan's stalker was recently arrested outside the WWE Performance Center, throwing light on a whole new issue that has been on the rise in the industry. Other stars like Rhea Ripley and Roxanne Perez have also gone through some harrowing experiences in recent times. All these issues, according to former WWE Superstar EC3, were borne from how social media has evolved.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 talked about the disturbing topic and stated that the stars being so accessible seemingly deluded stalkers into having unrealistic expectations:

"I think the accesibility does provide that insane delusion, making them closer. That's not the fault of the talent as much as social media and this connection is still kind of new to human psyche. We don't know how it will, you know, turn out. The Pandora's box has been opened, and boy there's a lot of creeps falling out of it. Letting people have it." [8:20 onwards]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Another WWE veteran also commented on the topic

According to Vince Russo, something much more drastic could happen regarding stalking if certain measures aren't taken soon.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran talked about Rhea Ripley being stalked as well, outlining the importance of preventative steps.

"I am telling you, I really am afraid something is going to happen. They gotta stop putting themselves out there, man. [...] Bro, they were at Rhea Ripley's house. They just went to Rhea Ripley's house." [From 6:23 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what steps the Stamford-based promotion will take to ensure such incidents do not become the norm going forward.

