Liv Morgan wasn't the only WWE star being dangerously stalked; veteran outlines chilling prediction (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was allegedly being stalked by an individual who was arrested outside the Performance Center. A veteran recently expressed concern over the rising number of such cases.
Apart from Liv Morgan, several other stars have also found themselves being stalked to the point of being in danger lately. Roxanne Perez, for instance, was recently targeted by someone who apparently wanted her dead. Furthermore, Rhea Ripley was followed to her house at one point, which caused Vince Russo to believe that the situation was getting out of hand.
On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran warned that something terrible could be on the horizon if major steps weren't taken soon.
"I am telling you, I really am afraid something is going to happen. They gotta stop putting themselves out there, man. (...) Bro, they were at Rhea Ripley's house. They just went to Rhea Ripley's house." [From 6:23 onwards]
The WWE veteran once stopped a stalking incident
Vince Russo also spoke about a situation involving Velvet Sky and explained how he helped her. On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran recalled that he asked Velvet not to be "nice" to a person who was stalking her.
"I had to do that with Velvet Sky once. (...) Bro, she was literally being stalked, and she was being nice to the guy! I had to pull her aside, I am like, 'Do you not understand there's [sic] whackos out there. This guy is stalking you, you can't be nice to ''em,'" Russo said. [From 5:58 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen what WWE is planning to do about the rising number of stalking incidents.
