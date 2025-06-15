WWE veteran recounts similar incident to Liv Morgan's stalking; explains how he stopped it (Exclusive)

The recent disturbing incident involving WWE star Liv Morgan and stalking has generated significant buzz in the pro wrestling community, prompting veterans to comment on it as well. Vince Russo recently spoke about the issue and recalled a similar incident involving Velvet Sky.

Ad

Velvet Sky was one of the most prominent stars of her time, primarily performing in TNA. She and Russo apparently used to eat together with other wrestlers at times, during which she was once approached by a stalker. Interestingly, Sky still dealt with him politely, which Russo found to be self-endangering.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran explained how he had to talk to Velvet Sky to make her protect herself. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I had to do that with Velvet Sky once. (...) Bro, she was literally being stalked, and she was being nice to the guy! I had to pull her aside, I am like, 'do you not understand there's whackos out there. This guy is stalking you, you can't be nice to 'em.'" [5:58 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Ad

Ad

The WWE veteran thinks the stars are too accessible

According to Vince Russo, the blame for the increase in stalking incidents partially falls on WWE stars.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran talked about how Liv Morgan and other stars like her made themselves a bit too accessible to the general public. He said:

"Bro they are making themselves too accesible. They really are. On social media they are making themselves too accesible. Bro you are talking about whackos. And bro if you are coming across as this nice, honey person, down to earth, bro whackos are gonna think they got a shot with you bro. Whackos are gonna think, man if I just go down to the training facility and they happen to be there, bro they've got to stop making themselves so accesible. Chris you know we live in a world where everybody wants to be liked. Bro they've gotta stop." [1:05 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen what is next for Liv Morgan in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More