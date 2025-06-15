WWE veteran recounts similar incident to Liv Morgan's stalking; explains how he stopped it (Exclusive)

The recent disturbing incident involving WWE star Liv Morgan and stalking has generated significant buzz in the pro wrestling community, prompting veterans to comment on it as well. Vince Russo recently spoke about the issue and recalled a similar incident involving Velvet Sky.
Velvet Sky was one of the most prominent stars of her time, primarily performing in TNA. She and Russo apparently used to eat together with other wrestlers at times, during which she was once approached by a stalker. Interestingly, Sky still dealt with him politely, which Russo found to be self-endangering.
Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran explained how he had to talk to Velvet Sky to make her protect herself. He said:
"I had to do that with Velvet Sky once. (...) Bro, she was literally being stalked, and she was being nice to the guy! I had to pull her aside, I am like, 'do you not understand there's whackos out there. This guy is stalking you, you can't be nice to 'em.'" [5:58 onwards]
The WWE veteran thinks the stars are too accessible
According to Vince Russo, the blame for the increase in stalking incidents partially falls on WWE stars.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran talked about how Liv Morgan and other stars like her made themselves a bit too accessible to the general public. He said:
"Bro they are making themselves too accesible. They really are. On social media they are making themselves too accesible. Bro you are talking about whackos. And bro if you are coming across as this nice, honey person, down to earth, bro whackos are gonna think they got a shot with you bro. Whackos are gonna think, man if I just go down to the training facility and they happen to be there, bro they've got to stop making themselves so accesible. Chris you know we live in a world where everybody wants to be liked. Bro they've gotta stop." [1:05 onwards]
It remains to be seen what is next for Liv Morgan in WWE.
