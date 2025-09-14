Ex-WWE star denies mocking Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke

Brooke Hogan, the daughter of WWE icon Hulk Hogan, launched a music career in the early to mid-2000s. In a recent interview, former wrestler Jillian Hall addressed rumors that her character was a parody of Brooke.
Hall's obnoxious on-screen persona began irritating crowds in 2007 by purposely singing badly during WWE shows. At the time, it was widely speculated that the former Divas Champion's gimmick was created to make fun of Brooke.
However, Hall clarified on Ring the Belle that she never intended to mock Hulk Hogan's daughter.
"That was me. I don't know where all these people get that I was making fun of Brooke Hogan because that is so ridiculous. Untrue."
Hall also revealed the truth behind former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon booking her to debut with a giant mole on her face.
How Jillian Hall's WWE singing gimmick began
In real life, Jillian Hall has always believed she has a good singing voice. She often used to sing backstage at shows, leading to the creation of her musical character.
Hall added that she pitched the idea one day after singing to Ashley Massaro and Michelle McCool at a non-televised live event.
"I was at a house show. We were about to do a best body contest. Me and Ashley, Michelle. I was singing in the back, as I always did, because that is me. That is me, okay? I thought that I was Britney Spears. I didn't think I was her, but I thought that I was like her long-lost sister. My name is actually Jillian Spears."
Before the show, Hall received permission from producer Fit Finlay to sing in front of the crowd. The former Divas Champion garnered the loudest boos of the night, prompting higher-ups to turn the one-off idea into a storyline.
