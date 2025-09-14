  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Ex-WWE star denies mocking Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke

Ex-WWE star denies mocking Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke

By Danny Hart
Modified Sep 14, 2025 00:53 GMT
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Brooke Hogan, the daughter of WWE icon Hulk Hogan, launched a music career in the early to mid-2000s. In a recent interview, former wrestler Jillian Hall addressed rumors that her character was a parody of Brooke.

Ad

Hall's obnoxious on-screen persona began irritating crowds in 2007 by purposely singing badly during WWE shows. At the time, it was widely speculated that the former Divas Champion's gimmick was created to make fun of Brooke.

However, Hall clarified on Ring the Belle that she never intended to mock Hulk Hogan's daughter.

"That was me. I don't know where all these people get that I was making fun of Brooke Hogan because that is so ridiculous. Untrue."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

youtube-cover
Ad

Hall also revealed the truth behind former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon booking her to debut with a giant mole on her face.

How Jillian Hall's WWE singing gimmick began

In real life, Jillian Hall has always believed she has a good singing voice. She often used to sing backstage at shows, leading to the creation of her musical character.

Hall added that she pitched the idea one day after singing to Ashley Massaro and Michelle McCool at a non-televised live event.

Ad
"I was at a house show. We were about to do a best body contest. Me and Ashley, Michelle. I was singing in the back, as I always did, because that is me. That is me, okay? I thought that I was Britney Spears. I didn't think I was her, but I thought that I was like her long-lost sister. My name is actually Jillian Spears."
Ad

Before the show, Hall received permission from producer Fit Finlay to sing in front of the crowd. The former Divas Champion garnered the loudest boos of the night, prompting higher-ups to turn the one-off idea into a storyline.

Please credit Ring the Belle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications