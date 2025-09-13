Ex-WWE star says Vince McMahon thought his "brilliant idea" would make her a household name

Vince McMahon was WWE's creative figurehead for four decades before being replaced by his son-in-law Triple H in 2022. Jillian Hall, a WWE talent from 2003 to 2010, recently recalled how the company's former boss planned to turn her into a major star.
Hall debuted on WWE's main roster in 2005 after two years in the Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system. The former Divas Champion's on-screen character had a huge mole on the left side of her face until The Boogeyman ate it in 2006.
In an interview on Ring the Belle, Hall said McMahon pitched the mole idea and thought it was "brilliant."
"I was called in months before to Vince McMahon's office, and he said, 'I have a brilliant idea. Amazing. You're gonna be a household name.' And I was so excited. And then he said, 'You are going to have a big mole on your face.' And my excitement just left my body."
One of Hall's greatest moments came in 2009 when she won the Divas Championship from Mickie James. Although she lost the title to Melina moments later, she still counts the brief reign as a career highlight.
Jillian Hall expected Vince McMahon to fire her
After the mole storyline ended, Jillian Hall thought Vince McMahon might stop booking her on television. Instead, she returned to WWE programming a week later.
Hall was surprised to find out that the creative team had no plans to reference her non-existent mole after The Boogeyman ate it.
"What I actually thought was I'm about to get fired because how do we go from that and move forward? Am I gonna have to have plastic surgery and it's a storyline or something? But what's crazy is I went back the next week, and it was just gone. I said, 'Well, do you want me to wear a bandage on my face or something?' No one even made reference to that, so I put a bandage on my face for that week. After that, there was nothing. I healed so well."
In the same interview, Hall addressed whether she could be tempted to return to WWE one day.
