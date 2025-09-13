Ex-WWE star says Vince McMahon thought his "brilliant idea" would make her a household name

Vince McMahon was WWE's creative figurehead for four decades before being replaced by his son-in-law Triple H in 2022. Jillian Hall, a WWE talent from 2003 to 2010, recently recalled how the company's former boss planned to turn her into a major star.

Ad

Hall debuted on WWE's main roster in 2005 after two years in the Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system. The former Divas Champion's on-screen character had a huge mole on the left side of her face until The Boogeyman ate it in 2006.

In an interview on Ring the Belle, Hall said McMahon pitched the mole idea and thought it was "brilliant."

"I was called in months before to Vince McMahon's office, and he said, 'I have a brilliant idea. Amazing. You're gonna be a household name.' And I was so excited. And then he said, 'You are going to have a big mole on your face.' And my excitement just left my body."

Ad

Trending

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Ad

One of Hall's greatest moments came in 2009 when she won the Divas Championship from Mickie James. Although she lost the title to Melina moments later, she still counts the brief reign as a career highlight.

Jillian Hall expected Vince McMahon to fire her

After the mole storyline ended, Jillian Hall thought Vince McMahon might stop booking her on television. Instead, she returned to WWE programming a week later.

Ad

Hall was surprised to find out that the creative team had no plans to reference her non-existent mole after The Boogeyman ate it.

"What I actually thought was I'm about to get fired because how do we go from that and move forward? Am I gonna have to have plastic surgery and it's a storyline or something? But what's crazy is I went back the next week, and it was just gone. I said, 'Well, do you want me to wear a bandage on my face or something?' No one even made reference to that, so I put a bandage on my face for that week. After that, there was nothing. I healed so well."

Ad

In the same interview, Hall addressed whether she could be tempted to return to WWE one day.

Please credit Ring the Belle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!