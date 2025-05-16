Ex-WWE star divulges what happened in his interactions with Hulk Hogan amidst controversy (Exclusive)

WWE legend Hulk Hogan was recently embroiled in another controversy involving his comments about Shelton Benjamin. While this incident seems to indicate Hogan's rudeness and lack of humility, another former star of the company has had very different experiences with him.

The former WWE star in question, EC3, has had only a few interactions with Hogan. Before he first saw the Hulkster in person, he was apparently warned to not interact with him, being told that Hogan was a rather aloof person. Nevertheless, EC3 chose to get to know him a little more and initiated a conversation during his time in WWE, earning a warm response.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 shared his experiences from his limited interactions with the WWE legend. He said:

"He is walking in line in catering, and I hop in there and I go, nice to meet ya. Shook his hand, and he was cool as hell, good to meet ya, brother. So that's my experience, in extent. Oh, I sang down karaoke to him at his karaoke bar where I sang Real American before 'Benjamin Shelton' incident happened. He treated us, me, Ricky Morton, a couple of buddies, very, very nicely." [4:12 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

EC3 has previously talked about another controversy involving the WWE legend

Back in March, Hogan had a rather public conflict with his ex-wife, Linda, who accused him of being a "complete liar" and responsible for his daughter Brooke cutting ties with her family. In response, Hogan was seen posting a video of himself eating popcorn with his current wife, Sky.

On another episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 commented on the matter, stating that it was more serious than Hogan seemed to believe. He said:

"The video [Hulk Hogan eating popcorn] I would even say would have been cool," EC3 said. "I just would have been less cringe about it if Brooke didn't chime in about growing up in an abusive household. Whether she's pecking he or her or both, I think when that got thrown in, you can't make a joke about it."

It remains to be seen what Hulk Hogan plans to do next.

