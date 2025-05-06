Hurt Syndicate member trolls Shelton Benjamin following Hulk Hogan fiasco

AEW's Shelton Benjamin was recently dragged through a social media fiasco because of Hulk Hogan. Now, his Hurt Syndicate stablemate, MVP, is poking fun at him.
Hulk Hogan mentioned Benjamin twice over the last week, but Hogan botched it both times, referring to the AEW World Tag Team Champion as "Benjamin Shelton." MVP reacted to the incident by calling The Hulkster a "lying piece of human excrement" today.
However, the AEW star isn't letting the situation get him down. MVP posted a video on Instagram as he boarded the flight to Detroit for tomorrow's live Dynamite. Shelton Benjamin sat across the aisle from him, and the former WWE Superstar took the opportunity to troll his friend by parroting Hogan's botch:
"On my flight, getting ready to go to Detroit for Dynamite. Sitting across from my very good friend, Mr. Benjamin Shelton. [laughs] He is not amused. Okay, I'm sorry; I don't wanna get hurt," said MVP.
Top WWE star punished? More details HERE
Shelton Benjamin wants Hulk Hogan to stop mentioning his name
It seems that Hulk Hogan is a fan of Shelton Benjamin, as he keeps mentioning the AEW star alongside Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle. However, Hogan has repeatedly botched Benjamin's name, drawing the ire of fans and The Hurt Syndicate.
Benjamin became fed up after the second gaffe and posted a message to The Hulkster on X/Twitter today. He told Hogan to keep his name out of his mouth:
"Message to @HulkHogan. You lost me forever with your 'don’t get caught' …or as you would call it 'apology' speech. So rather than screw up my name and pretend we ever had any sort of camaraderie which we never had. Please do me a favor & [keep my name out of your f***ing mouth]," Benjamin wrote.
The botch appeared to be an honest mistake from Hogan, but since the WWE legend has been tangled in controversy regarding racial and political issues before, MVP and Benjamin don't seem willing to give him the benefit of the doubt this time.