Hulk Hogan accusation not a laughing matter, ex-WWE star says (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan has been at the center of controversy lately following accusations from his ex-wife Linda and daughter Brooke. EC3, a WWE star from 2009-2013 and 2018-2020, recently gave his thoughts on the public spat.

In March, Linda accused her ex-husband of being a "complete liar" and blamed him for Brooke cutting ties with the family. She later threatened legal action after Brooke responded by accusing her parents of abusing her since childhood. Hulk Hogan also reacted to the claims by posting a video of himself eating popcorn with his wife, Sky.

EC3 discussed the Hogan family issues on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo. According to the 42-year-old, the online drama stopped being a laughing matter after Brooke's serious claims.

"The video [Hulk Hogan eating popcorn] I would even say would have been cool," EC3 said. "I just would have been less cringe about it if Brooke didn't chime in about growing up in an abusive household. Whether she's pecking he or her or both, I think when that got thrown in, you can't make a joke about it." [From 4:26 – 4:47]

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo's take on Hulk Hogan's response to his ex-wife's emotional video.

EC3 on Hulk Hogan's "lose-lose" situation

In 2015, Hulk Hogan received backlash after audio was released of him using racial slurs. He was also scrutinized in 2024 for publicly supporting Donald Trump's United States presidential campaign.

EC3 does not think the two-time WWE Hall of Famer could have satisfied anyone, regardless of how he reacted to Brooke's comments:

"I don't know how you handle it because if he came out with a statement like denying the charges or some lawyer dribble bulls**t that's like PR, he's still gonna get slammed. If he says nothing, it's almost admitting guilt, so it was kinda lose-lose either way, but I don't know. A video eating popcorn like Big E ain't the way." [From 06:09 – 06:30]

Although he is widely viewed as one of WWE's all-time greats, Hogan is considered a controversial figure in the wrestling business. On January 6, The Hulkster's reputation took another hit when fans booed him on the first episode of RAW on Netflix.

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More