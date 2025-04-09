WWE veteran blasts Hulk Hogan, tells him to "grow the F up" (Exclusive)

Back in March, Hulk Hogan's ex-wife Linda made headlines by posting an emotional video about her family's strained relationship. Vince Russo, a former WCW writer who worked with The Hulkster, recently gave his thoughts on the controversy.

Linda was married to Hulk Hogan between 1983 and 2009. The 65-year-old claimed her ex-husband is a "complete liar" and revealed they no longer have contact with their daughter Brooke. Brooke hit back by accusing her parents of abusing her since childhood, prompting Linda to threaten legal action.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3. The former WCW and WWE writer criticized Hulk Hogan for reacting to the claims with a video of himself eating popcorn with his current wife Sky:

"Bro, Hogan's gotta grow the F up. Chris, I don't know about you, but when I'm watching that Linda Hogan video, there's a couple of things running through my mind. Number one, my own wife, like, oh my God, I don't care how much you hate her, can you imagine driving someone that you were married to, and who is the mother of your children, driving them to this?" [From 02:06 to 02:36]

Russo also expressed concern for Linda Hogan's well-being after watching her tearful video:

"Number two, Chris, what's running through my head is, man, I hope she doesn't do anything stupid because that was obviously rock freaking bottom. And I'm like, please. So, this guy then cuts a video of him and his sixth wife eating popcorn and he's doing the bright eye. Bro, seriously, look at the bad PR this guy has had. Chris, can you imagine if he puts that video out there and, God forbid, Linda Hogan does take her own life? Could you imagine what that would do to him? Bro, this guy has never learned his lesson." [From 02:37 to 03:19]

Check out the video below:

Vince Russo says Hulk Hogan is an "egomaniac"

Many view Hulk Hogan as one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever. However, the 71-year-old has become a polarizing figure in recent years due to his outspoken political beliefs. He also caused controversy in 2015 after audio emerged of him using racist language.

Vince Russo famously clashed with Hogan during their days together in WCW. Over two decades later, he thinks the two-time WWE Hall of Famer has not changed. In the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, he said:

"He is such an egomaniac, bro, that he cannot lay low no matter what the situation is, and that's all I was thinking of," Russo continued. "Bro, you're putting this video out. Could you imagine if tomorrow they found her in her house freaking dead? And now that video that you put out is all over [the internet]. Bro, you think you were done with all the other things you've done? Bro, you are finished. This guy, bro, no matter how many mistakes he's made, he doesn't freaking learn anything, bro. It's unbelievable to me, man." [From 03:19 to 03:59]

Expand Tweet

Hulk Hogan received boos when he appeared on RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6. He was supposed to attend Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25 but missed the show due to his son Nick's wedding.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

