Ex-WWE star was to feud with Seth Rollins "involving the death of a rat" in unusual storyline

Erick Redbeard, who was known as Erick Rowan or Rowan in WWE, has opened up about the cage storyline and how Seth Rollins was supposed to play a role in it.

In the last few months of his run with WWE, Redbeard brought a cage to the ring, placing it on the steps each week. The contents of the cage were a secret as he placed a cloth over it, which was later revealed to be a spider.

While speaking to Wrestle Buddy, Redbeard revealed that the cage storyline was supposed to result in a feud with Rollins over the death of a rat. The former Wyatt Family member was to come to terms with the grief that came with it:

"Originally, it [caged beast story] was supposed to lead to a feud with Seth [Rollins], involving the death of a rat accidentally which intrigued me as a character because you get the big guy who has to deal with this grief and then come to terms with this grief and then...

He revealed why the unusual storyline with Rollins didn't go through:

"Yeah [Seth was supposed to ‘kill it’] and why would you not wanna feud with Seth in something that could have meant something? But then obviously, he went from babyface to heel maybe like two weeks after the fact so then that whole thing got dropped and then they just didn’t know what was in the cage." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Redbeard said the cage storyline became "old and repetitive" due to him squashing opponents week after week. He also stated that he wasn't allowed to change things around and make matches different.

How did Erick Redbeard's cage storyline end in WWE?

#RAW With great power comes great responsibility…and @DMcIntyreWWE is responsible for DESTROYING @ERICKROWAN’s cage with that SPIDER inside!!! With great power comes great responsibility…and @DMcIntyreWWE is responsible for DESTROYING @ERICKROWAN’s cage with that SPIDER inside!!!#RAW https://t.co/OIO3Ok1JmM

The very unusual storyline involving Redbeard and his cage came to an end in March 2020 when Drew McIntyre destroyed the cage as well as the spider that was in it.

McIntyre had become the No. 1 contender for Brock Lesnar's world title just a few weeks prior after winning the men's Royal Rumble match.

The cage storyline was the last storyline Redbeard was involved in WWE as he was released the next month following budget cuts the company had to make due to the advent of COVID-19.

