Ex-WWE star explains CM Punk botched spot at Night of Champions

CM Punk unsuccessfully challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions on June 28. Stevie Richards, a WWE star from 1999 to 2008, recently analyzed what went wrong with a ringside spot involving Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Cena defeated Punk after several superstars got involved toward the end of the 26-minute match, including Breakker and Reed. Seth Rollins' allies joined forces to slam The Best in the World through a commentary table. However, a miscommunication caused Punk to land awkwardly.

On The Stevie Richards Show, Richards told host James Romero that Breakker and Reed clearly rushed the move:

"This is a thing where I think the inexperience really shows through, and these two guys have done excellent work, and it's almost like it's been a false positive that they really have played to their strengths and hidden their weaknesses, and one of those things is rushing." [0:11 – 0:29]

Richards added that Breakker and Reed usually have "impeccable" timing when they perform powerful moves individually. On this occasion, he thinks they should have looked at each other before delivering the double-team offense to Punk.

Stevie Richards thinks Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed can learn from WWE legends

The Brothers of Destruction (Kane and The Undertaker) often hit opponents with a double Chokeslam during their days as tag team partners.

According to Richards, Breakker and Reed should study the WWE Hall of Famers' execution of their iconic finishing move:

"'Taker and Kane are a prime example. Throw both the arms over. They've already got the hand on the throat and the chest area. They look at each other, they both squat down, push up, Chokeslam. The squat is where the height comes from. The lower you squat, the higher the Chokeslam, and the bigger the bump into the table. And they [Breakker and Reed] just rushed." [3:16 – 3:45]

Breakker and Reed became part of Rollins' new faction alongside Paul Heyman after WrestleMania 41. On the June 30 episode of RAW, the two men defeated Penta and Sami Zayn in the main event.

