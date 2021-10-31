“He’ll hold grudges till the day he dies” - WWE veteran on Vince McMahon’s reaction to a recent backstage altercation [Exclusive]

WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the backstage altercation that took place between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch last week after WWE SmackDown.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell spoke to Sid Pullar III and stated that Vince McMahon will hold the grudge against Flair till his last days. He cited the example of Vince severing ties for two decades with WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage.

"Believe this Vince will not forget that. He will not forget and he'll hold grudges to the end of time, till he dies. He'll always hold that against Charlotte Flair because he has (in the past) gotten mad at guys. He got mad at Savage and it lasted for 20 years. When you cross him, there's no going back most times, I would say", Dutch Mantell said.

Reports had emerged that Charlotte didn't stick to the original plan and dropped the title which she suggested was by mistake, leading to a heated atmosphere between The Man and The Queen. Flair was reportedly escorted out of the building before Lynch's dark match to avoid further issues between the two and the former walked out on McMahon which might have caused her to get on the wrong side of the boss.

Dutch Mantell thinks Charlotte Flair might leave WWE

Dutch Mantell stated that he felt Charlotte was a bit riled up because of Ric Flair's recent release from WWE. He further added that he felt the whole saga made Vince look bad in front of other WWE talent.

"I think Charlotte's a little teed off because they got rid of her dad, they cut him loose. She doesn't care anyway because isn't her boyfriend or husband in AEW? So her path is kind of, I mean she is okay but Vince, it makes him look bad in the eyes of the other talent", Mantell added.

There have been multiple reports suggesting that Charlotte's close circle has been pushing her to make the move to AEW. However, she still has a lot of time left in her WWE contract, so it'll be interesting to see if she does decide to leave the company.

Do you think Charlotte Flair will leave the company? What's your take on the Charlotte-Becky backstage altercation? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

