Ex-WWE star fires a massive shot at Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns dominated WWE with Paul Heyman's guidance and with The Bloodline's brute force for around four years at a stretch. Recently, Kayla Becker, (fka Kayla Braxton), fired shots at the Original Tribal Chief and The Wiseman.

Ad

For years, Kayla Braxton tried to interview Roman Reigns on Friday Night SmackDown but was met with consistent ignorance from the Original Tribal Chief, and The Wiseman often stepped in to answer. Today, Braxton decided to fire a hilarious shot for years of mistreatment.

In an appearance on the After We Wrap podcast, the host asked Braxton if she ever met Roman Reigns. The former WWE star answered the question and fired a shot at the Original Tribal Chief for ignoring her on countless occasions. While she did say she loves Paul Heyman, the 33-year-old star jokingly took her shot as and when she could.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, I was a part of The Bloodline story for the better part of three or four years. So, I had to deal with Roman Reigns all the time. Are you going to say he's so attractive? Oh, deal with it, girlfriend, because he just blows you off anytime you ask him an intelligent question, just like a man would. That's what I have to say about Roman Reigns, and his little sidekick Paul Heyman can get it too, okay? Love you, Paul," Becker said. (From 14:22 to 14:54)

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman haven't appeared since WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns appeared on RAW's Netflix debut alongside Paul Heyman and won the Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa. Later, The Wiseman revealed that the Original Tribal Chief would challenge Cody Rhodes for the title upon winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble.

However, things went horribly for the Original Tribal Chief. During the event, Roman Reigns was eliminated by CM Punk. After the elimination, Reigns was busy bickering with Punk when Seth Rollins attacked him. To make matters worse, The Visionary Stomped the OTC outside the ring.

Ad

Ad

It's been weeks, and there are no signs of Roman Reigns or Paul Heyman since the event in Indianapolis. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the duo heading into WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit After We Wrap, and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback