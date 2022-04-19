"He didn't wanna sell" - Ex-WWE star on Lex Luger refusing to acknowledge his moves

Lex Luger allegedly refused to sell Curtis Hughes’ moves when the two men faced each other at a WCW live event in 1990.

Hughes, then known as The Big Cat, worked as Luger’s opponent in a series of untelevised matches between November 1990 and January 1991. The former in-ring rivals later developed a bodyguard-wrestler equation upon being paired together on television.

Speaking to WSI’s James Romero, Hughes recalled how Luger caused problems during one of their matches:

“Luger didn’t wanna sell nothing. He didn’t wanna sell. I tried headbutting him, he didn’t wanna sell it. I gave him a punch, he didn’t wanna sell it. I gave him a big boot, he didn’t sell it… I called the ref, ‘Come here, man. You tell Lex [if] he don’t start selling, I’m gonna leave, just disqualify me.’” [0:42-1:09]

Wrestlers refusing to acknowledge offense from an opponent is often seen as the ultimate sign of disrespect. Luger once competed in a match where Bruiser Brody refused to sell his moves, leaving the ex-WWE star feeling “legitimately scared.”

How Curtis Hughes and Lex Luger resolved their issue

Curtis Hughes was unsure why Lex Luger no-sold his offense, especially as he had been hired by WCW specifically so they could work together.

Following the match, Hughes immediately confronted his opponent and called him out for being uncooperative:

“I’m going, ‘Hey, man, what the hell’s going on, man? They brought me in to work with you so we can draw some [money].’ I’m cussing and everything. I’m p****d because here’s my opportunity and this guy’s trying to blow it. So I confronted him about it, 38 hot about it. Once I confronted him after that night, we had no more trouble.” [2:03-2:24]

Like Luger, Hughes also worked for WWE in the 1990s. The 57-year-old wrestled as a singles competitor and briefly performed as a bodyguard for Triple H and Chris Jericho.

