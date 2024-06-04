Ex-WWE star Mandy Rose makes major personal announcement: "My clock is ticking"

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose has been engaged to ex-NXT star Tino Sabbatelli since September 2022. She recently made an announcement regarding their future plans.

The 33-year-old had significant success in bodybuilding competitions before joining WWE. She won the 2013 WBFF Boston competition and the WBFF Diva Bikini Pro World Championship the following year. The former NXT Women's Champion recently announced that she would return to compete in a bodybuilding competition for the first time in years. However, it would probably be her last.

On the Power Alphas podcast, Rose, who plans to marry Sabbatelli later this year, explained that she would probably retire from bodybuilding competitions after the upcoming one to start trying to have children with her fiancé:

"I'm doing another bodybuilding show, which will probably be my last. Win that sh*t, hopefully, and then, you know, I'll be 34 in July so I feel like, you know, my clock is ticking, so if we wanna have children, we have to get on that kinda fairly soon," she said. [27:15 - 27:35]

Will Mandy Rose return to WWE?

Mandy Rose spent nearly seven years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company before she got released from her contract in December 2022. She has since stepped away from professional wrestling to focus on other projects.

In an interview with For The Love of Wrestling via Monopoly Events, the former NXT Women's Champion addressed potentially returning to the Stamford-based company:

"I said in an interview not too long ago that I didn’t really have the itch. I don’t know if I have the itch to go back and wrestle full-time right now. However, I do miss the fans. I miss the camaraderie. I miss the adrenaline rush. I’m doing a lot of amazing things, and I’m so grateful for where I’m at in my life. But do I have that adrenaline rush? Not really. I think that might be missing. I would do it for the fans. I would do it for the aspect of, there was some unfinished business," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Rose recently slammed WWE for being "hypocritical" after seemingly banning her name and erasing her NXT Women's Championship run from the company's history. It would be interesting to see if her comments would affect her chances of returning to the promotion.

Would you like to see Mandy Rose back in WWE? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

