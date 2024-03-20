"I would do it for the fans" - Mandy Rose opens up on potential WWE return; talks about Toxic Attraction

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose has opened up about her potential return to the Stamford-based company.

The 33-year-old was released from the promotion in December 2022 as the Toxic Attraction leader started an NSFW premium content paywall, which reportedly broke a clause in her contract. Mere days before her exit, Mandy Rose shockingly lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez, ending her 413-day title reign.

Speaking with Jamal Niaz at 'For The Love of Wrestling' via Monopoly Events, Mandy Rose was asked whether she missed wrestling and about a potential WWE return. The former Tough Enough contestant explained why she missed being away from the ring. Rose further revealed she might make a return to pro wrestling.

"Days like today, I will say, there was a part of me when I was sitting in the ring, doing the Q&A, and all the fans were there. I do miss it, I will say. I said in an interview not too long ago that I didn’t really have the itch. I don’t know if I have the itch to go back and wrestle full-time right now. However, I do miss the fans. I miss the camaraderie. I miss the adrenaline rush. I’m doing a lot of amazing things, and I’m so grateful for where I’m at in my life. But do I have that adrenaline rush? Not really. I think that might be missing. I would do it for the fans. I would do it for the aspect of, there was some unfinished business." [H/T: Fightful]

You can watch the entire interview below:

Mandy Rose reveals she feels guilty for Toxic Attraction's ending

After her return to NXT in July 2021, Rose joined forces with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to form Toxic Attraction. The heel faction became one of the most dominant groups in the division. However, following Rose's release, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions started to lose momentum. It all ended with Jayne turning against Dolin.

Later on, in the same conversation, Mandy Rose revealed she felt guilty for Toxic Attraction's abrupt ending following her WWE release. However, she added that it might lead to something substantial in the future, considering she hadn't hung her boots yet:

"Toxic Attraction was so amazing, as much as some things didn’t pan out the way I wanted. I do feel bad a little bit and a little guilty in the sense we had something going so amazing, and I kind of feel for the girls in the group because they don’t hold it against me or anything, but it’s just one of those things where maybe there is something in the future. So, never say never. I don’t think the door is fully shut. The boots aren’t totally hung up, so you’ll just have to wait and see," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

With Mandy Rose being occupied with ventures outside the ring, it is unlikely that the company will bring her back. But as we have often seen, you never say never.

Do you think Mandy Rose will ever make her WWE return? Let us know in the discussion section.

