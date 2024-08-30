Ex-WWE star opens up about expected release: "I was immature"

Many WWE stars have faced the cut in recent years. A former superstar recently opened up about their release from the company, and what could lead to their return.

Quincy Elliot previously debuted with a fresh look on NXT as the company dove into something new. Many fans believed the creative team would give Elliot some big moments to become a notable star.

They last wrestled on the July 21, 2023, episode of NXT Level Up, teaming up with Ikemen Jiro. Their most notable work in NXT came as the co-host of NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 alongside Shotzi. WWE released Quincy Elliot and a few other superstars on September 21, 2023. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Elliot’s release was always on the cards.

Almost a year after their release, Quincy Elliot spoke to Developmentally Speaking. They noted that they would return to WWE, but they had some conditions in mind.

"Honestly, I don’t know. I would love to do it, but there would have to be some conversations. There would have to be some conversations. When I started in WWE, I was 22, I was immature, I was not understanding the world I was in. It’s not that I’m saying that I don’t want to go back to WWE. I would love to go back. But I would like to go back feeling a little more secure with myself," they said. (H/T Fightful)

Quincy allegedly created some drama backstage in NXT that did not sit well with the higher-ups. They got many chances to prove themselves in the ring, but things didn’t turn out well.

Quincy Elliot shed some light on their WWE release

In their talk on Developmentally Speaking, Quincy Elliot opened up about the drama that caused problems backstage. They noted that they were dealing with some Twitter drama, and the company wanted to be cautious.

"At the time, I was dealing with some Twitter drama that got to the company. A lot of narratives that were put out there that just necessarily weren’t true or taken out of context. The company already had backlash for this character, so any negativity towards it was already gonna make them scratch their heads a little bit, but they tried to let me get my head right, keep working, keep training hard and give me opportunities here and there, but ultimately I feel like NXT started shifting towards, I guess you’d say energy and the way they showcase people was less character-driven."

Later in the same interview, Quincy agreed that they saw their release coming from miles away. WWE gave them enough chances in the ring and at the Performance Centre, but things weren’t meant to be at the time.

