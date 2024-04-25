Ex-WWE star provides a big personal update; has changed a lot

An ex-WWE star has provided a personal update on his Instagram and spoke about it.

Shelton Benjamin was released from WWE a few months ago, in 2023. He had a successful run in the company before that with the Hurt Business, but after the group broke up, he didn't have too much going on in his solo career or even when teaming with Cedric Alexander. He was among several other stars, including Matt Riddle, who was released during this time, coming almost directly after the Endeavor merger.

Shelton Benjamin has completely changed his look from a few months ago. He recently posted about his ripped appearance and provided a big personal update. He said he was working on self-improvement, and although the progress was slow, it was happening.

"Things Coming together slowly but surely. The self improvement continues #believe #justdowork #thegoldstandard ##prowrestling #benjayimwars #gymmotivation," he wrote.

The post itself can be seen below, showcasing the ripped physique of the star now.

Shelton Benjamin's appeal to WWE is coming true now

In January of this year, Shelton Benjamin appealed to WWE to do more with Chad Gable, and his words are finally coming to fruition.

"Gable is phenomenal, Jesus Christ! Like, he is phenomenal. I really wish they would do more with him. The knock is always going to be his size, but I'm like, who cares, like, who cares? That kid is phenomenal. I don't think I was the right partner for him, but at the same time, I think he is phenomenal, and he is underutilized and underappreciated. So, he has a lot in common with me [laughs]."

The company appears to be pushing Gable as a heel now, and he's gone straight after the Intercontinental Championship and Sami Zayn. It remains to be seen what happens next in this feud.