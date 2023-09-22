Shelton Benjamin "blames" WWE Superstar for his release

Earlier today, Shelton Benjamin was among the many superstars who were released by WWE. Taking to Twitter, he blamed Mia Yim for getting him released.

Benjamin was brought back to WWE in 2017. He went on to join The Hurt Business with Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Cedric Alexander, with whom he won the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Yim and Benjamin often like to poke fun at each other on social media. Taking to Twitter, Yim sent out a heartfelt message dedicated to the 48-year-old.

"I love you @Sheltyb803 you’re going to be just fine we all are rooting for you. #BenjaYimWars" wrote Yim

In response to this, Benjamin jokingly blamed Yim for his release.

"@MiaYim I blame you" wrote Benjamin

Check out Benjamin and Yim's exchange on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Shelton Benjamin reacted to huge praise from Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels believes Shelton Benjamin will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future.

The veteran wrestler reacted to the same during an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Benjamin mentioned that Michaels' statement was quite a huge compliment for him. He said:

"Yeah, that coming from Shawn Michaels was a huge compliment to me," Benjamin said. "Even when he said it, I was like, 'Oh.' You don't really think about that stuff when you get in the business. I was just thinking, 'Get into wrestling and have fun.' Because I grew up watching wrestling. So to be even being in that conversation of being a Hall of Famer, for me, is — yeah, I can't own it yet because when I first got into it, I thought I'd be done by now. So, again, to be in that conversation, I'm honored."

Expand Tweet

It now remains to be seen what's next in store for Benjamin in the professional wrestling world.

What was your favorite Shelton Benjamin moment? Sound off in the comment section

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star