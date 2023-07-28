Ex-WWE star ready to beat up 28-year-old wrestler for Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi Rhodes

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, recently tweeted about the wrestlers she wants to compete against, including the 28-year-old wrestler Maki Itoh. Ex-WWE star Matt Cardona offered to beat up Itoh for her.

Cardona was known as Zack Ryder in the Stamford-based promotion and had more than a decade-long career in the company. He made quite the name for himself in the business by winning several titles, including the Intercontinental Championship once, the United States Championship once, and the RAW Tag Team Championship twice.

Brandi Rhodes mainly worked as a ring announcer in WWE in 2011. In December of that year, she was released from her contract at her own request. She then made a return in 2013 and worked as an announcer till 2016, when she again asked for a release but this time alongside her husband, Cody Rhodes. Brandi wrestled a few matches in AEW, which her husband co-founded.

Recently, Brandi Rhodes tweeted out a list of wrestlers she wants to compete against, in which she also mentioned Japanese wrestler Maki Itoh's name. Matt Cardona did not take long to reply to her tweet. He wrote that he'd beat up Maki for Brandi.

"I’ll beat up Maki for ya!" Cardona wrote.

Brandi Rhodes opened up on the time when WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes tore his pec

In a recent episode of the Chris Van Vliet podcast, Brandi Rhodes opened up on the time when Cody Rhodes tore his pec. She said that Cody called her from the hospital and told her he tore his pec, but she did not believe him at first.

“So it’s so disappointing on my part because he called and he said to me, ‘Don’t panic.’ And immediately I thought the baby fell, something happened there at the hospital. So I went, ‘Oh my God, what? Just tell me, just tell me.’ He goes, ‘I think I tore my pec,’ and I said, ‘Oh, thank God. You’ll be fine! The baby though!’ Then, of course, I was like, ‘Did you really tear it? Are you sure you know?’ And yeah, he had torn it.”

Brandi Rhodes added that she was the one who pushed Cody Rhodes to compete against Seth Rollins even after his injury. You can read more about it here.

Fans believe Cody will win gold soon and become the face of the company. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for him.

