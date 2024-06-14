  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2024
  • Ex-WWE star ready to return to the wrestling business after almost a year; AEW could be the destination

Ex-WWE star ready to return to the wrestling business after almost a year; AEW could be the destination

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Jun 15, 2024 04:03 GMT
Will AEW sign another former WWE Superstar (Images credit: Macey Estrella
Will AEW sign another former WWE Superstar (Images credit: Macey Estrella's Instagram)

A former WWE Superstar has stepped away from the wrestling business following her departure in August 2023. She is now open to returning to the squared circle if she receives a convincing offer.

The person in question is none other than Lacey Evans. The Sassy Southern Belle spent nearly seven years in the Stamford-based company as she competed on NXT, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown. However, she left the promotion about ten months ago and has since left the wrestling industry to pursue other projects and focus on her family.

In a recent interview with Carlo Perruzza, the former Marine gave an interesting answer to a question about whether she was open to making a comeback to wrestling through WWE, AEW, or even TNA:

also-read-trending Trending
"Yeah, I mean, if... I loved wrestling, don't get me wrong. It wasn't my passion but I love the hard-hitting action. If there's a company out there that will bring me in to kick a** and get my a** kicked, that's great," she said. [25:14 - 25:31]
youtube-cover

Lacey Evans was scheduled to win a major title in WWE

In early 2021, Lacey Evans was booked to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber. However, the match got canceled after the Sassy Southern Belle became pregnant.

In her interview with Carlo Perruzza, the 34-year-old disclosed that Vince McMahon was planning to give her a title run despite previously giving her his blessing to have a baby:

"For some reason, Vince McMahon, if you're out there listening, decided that shortly after that conversation, I mean it might have been three months, that he was going to, I was going to hold the title. 'Well, sir, surprise motherf**ker! I got a baby.' So, you know, it changed," she said.

Evans last wrestled in July 2023 when she lost to Zelina Vega in a dark match on SmackDown. It would be interesting to see if we will ever see the former Marine again in WWE.

Would you like to see Lacey Evans return to the wrestling ring? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Carlo Perruzza and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी