Former superstar reveals new look 145 days after WWE departure

A former WWE Superstar has revealed a new look 145 days after departing the company.

Lacey Evans, now known as Macey Estrella, had a bizarre run in the company. She waffled back and forth from being a babyface and a heel on the main roster, and the promotion simply could never find a way to get her to connect with fans.

Since leaving the company on August 15, 2023, Estrella has launched a premium subscription service for fans and has not returned to the ring. She took to her Instagram story to reveal a new look today, and you can check it out in the image below.

Evans shares new look on Instagram.

Top Dolla claims Lacey Evans was one of the nicest people he dealt with in WWE

Former superstar AJ "Top Dolla" Francis has opened up about working with Lacey Evans in the company.

Top Dolla was a part of the wave of releases in September 2023 that occurred after the promotion merged with Endeavor. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former Hit Row member praised Lacey Evans' work ethic and noted that she gets a lot of negative feedback online.

Top Dolla added that Evans was one of the nicest people in the company that he got the chance to work with during his tenure as a superstar. Evans had previously claimed that she did not have a passion for WWE, but Top Dolla stated that she had to enjoy it on some level because of how hard she worked at it.

"To Macey's credit, you know, she gets a lot of flak online, but in person, she was genuinely one of the nicest people I've had to deal with during my time there with WWE. And it's funny because, like, she said that WWE wasn't passion, and I know what she means by that, but as hard as she worked, it had to be." [From 02:11 to 02:39]

You can check out the full interview with Top Dolla in the video below:

Lacey Evans recently disclosed that she would not be opposed to signing with All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 33-year-old in the world of professional wrestling.

Did you enjoy Lacey Evan's character on WWE television? Do you think the promotion dropped the ball with her? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

