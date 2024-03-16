WWE released a record number of its wrestlers in 2020 and 2021. Over 100 stars from NXT to the main roster were let go during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The reasons varied from budget cuts to others not fitting in with the vision of the company at the time.

A lot has changed since those historic roster cuts as WWE merged with the UFC as TKO. Triple H is now in charge of most of the important aspects of the company after Vince McMahon lost power for various reasons.

While the number of released stars shrank in 2022 and 2023, some prominent names still saw their tenures come to an end. These six former WWE performers haven't returned to the wrestling ring after getting released.

#6. Rick Boogs was Shinsuke Nakamura's wingman

Rick Boogs was a unique, high-energy Superstar.

Rick Boogs was pushed as a throwback strongman type and an over-the-top sidekick for then-Intercontinental Champ Shinsuke Nakamura. It gave him a leg to stand on when joining the main roster.

The duo challenged the Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 38, but Boogs suffered a quad injury during the match. When he came back, The King of Strong Style had moved on to other pursuits.

Boogs was released in October of 2023 and felt that he'd become less of a priority after Mr. McMahon lost significant power in WWE. Since his release, Boogs has resumed his interest in bodybuilding and fitness.

#5. Aliyah was in NXT for many years

Aliyah had a strange journey in WWE. She was in developmental for almost seven years before being picked by SmackDown in the 2021 Draft.

Along with Raquel Rodriguez, she won the Women's Tag Team titles in 2022 after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company while still champions.

Outside of tag team action, Aliyah had trouble advancing with so many other talented women on the roster. She was released in September of 2023 and has competed in equestrian competitions.

#4. Emma and #3. Riddick Moss were members of the mid-card

Riddick Moss had everything needed to succeed in wrestling, but for some reason, he never ascended the ranks. His split from Happy Corbin was the highlight of his run as he established himself away from the hated heel.

He and Emma met in WWE and started dating. They were briefly paired together on SmackDown but couldn't find their footing in the growing ranks on both shows.

The two were released last September and recently got married. Moss has pursued a fitness hobby while sharing a travel vlog on YouTube with Emma.

#2. Lacey Evans and #1. Mandy Rose had up-and-down careers in WWE

Mandy Rose and Lacey Evans were pushed at different times.

One of the more shocking releases by WWE was Mandy Rose. She was coming off a strong run as the NXT Women's Champion but dropped her title to the upstart Roxanne Perez.

Days later, in December of 2022, she was gone from the company. Rose posted risque photos on social media platforms, and officials were reportedly unhappy. Lacey Evans was released last fall after several stop-start pushes.

She had footing as The Sassy Southern Belle but had trouble standing out after her return from giving birth to her second child. Both Rose and Evans have stayed out of the ring but are active on fan-pay user content sites like BrandArmy and FanTime.