Ex-WWE star recalls her first walk to the ring alongside Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon was once the most notorious on-screen character in WWE. In 2001, he was playing a babyface when a young Stacy Keilber made her debut in the company.

Keibler joined the company in 2001 after WWE took over WCW. She worked with the company for nearly six years before parting ways to focus on her modeling and acting career.

On the June 14, 2001, episode of SmackDown, Shane McMahon came out before introducing Keilber to the WWE Universe. She walked down the stage with Vince’s son to a great response from fans.

Shane used her to distract Rhyno during his match, which the latter ultimately lost. It marked the beginning of the diva’s career, seeing her work several high-profile storylines and compete in iconic matches.

Keibler posted a throwback video of her first appearance in the company with the following caption:

"Time flies 🕰️ but some moments stick with us forever ❤️ My first walk to the ring @WWE"

Even though Stacy Keibler never won a title in WWE, she did leave a mark with her on-screen performances and heel work. She is regarded as someone who helped change the image of women in the company.

Keibler was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023 by Mick Foley and Torrie Wilson. She enjoyed several on-screen segments, with the latter throughout her career.

Shane McMahon is on the path to recovery following an injury at WWE WrestleMania 39

Shane McMahon surprised fans by coming out for a match on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. The former European Champion confronted The Miz before a match between the two men was confirmed by Snoop Dogg.

Early in the contest, Shane tried to perform a leap-frog over The A-Lister. However, the move tore his quads. He had to be helped to the back while Snoop Dogg finished the match by coming in and hitting a People’s Elbow.

Doug Rush @TheDougRush Shane McMahon’s injury during the impromptu match vs The Miz at #WrestleMania Shane McMahon’s injury during the impromptu match vs The Miz at #WrestleMania https://t.co/2V4xPhbcvS

Shane McMahon was recently spotted at a New York Yankees game by a Reddit user. The fan approached him for a photo and asked him about his injury.

According to the fan, McMahon was walking fine but had a brace on his leg to heal the quads he tore at WrestleMania 39. It looks like Shane O’Mac will take some more time to recover from the unfortunate injury.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he will return to the ring for another match following the injury. He could call it a day and stay out of action as there is not much left for him in the company.

