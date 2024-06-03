Ex-WWE star who was released twice in two years is confident he will return someday

A former WWE Superstar believes that he will make a return to the promotion somewhere down the line. The star in question is Top Dolla, who was released by the global wrestling giant for the second time last year.

Top Dolla's first run came to an end in 2021. He was brought back a year later and this run didn't last long either. He was released along with several other stars in September last year. He has been active in other promotions since his release.

In a new interview with Justin and Wheezy on The Wrestling Classic, Top Dolla opened up about a possible third stint in WWE. Here's what he had to say about it:

“Absolutely, absolutely. The second run was worth it, and I’m telling you now, it’s probably not gonna be the last run. I have a good relationship with the people at WWE. I was backstage when they were in Houston just because I happened to be in town with Bun B. Bun wanted to come to the show, but he was booked. Then he ended up coming with me to TNA, and that was really cool," Francis said. (H/T Fightful)

Triple H told Top Dolla a WWE return isn't out of the question

Earlier this year, Top Dolla spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta. He revealed that Triple H himself told him that the door's always open for a possible return.

"I know the door to the WWE is still open. Triple H told me that himself, but at the end of the day I'm not waiting on that. I did everything that I could while I was there, and I appreciate every opportunity that they gave me."

It remains to be seen if fans get to see Dolla in the Stamford-based promotion again. He currently works for TNA Wrestling and occasionally appears on the independent scene.

