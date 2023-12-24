Ex-WWE star reveals why Vince McMahon didn't want him to face Brock Lesnar; says match could still happen

Former WWE Superstar Mace recently disclosed why he did not face Brock Lesnar despite the latter hitting him with an F5 through the announcer's table.

Mace joined the Stamford-based company in 2016. About three years later, he became an analyst for the RAW commentary team. While on commentary on the November 4, 2019, episode of the red brand, the 32-year-old received an F5 from Brock Lesnar through the announcer's table.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Mace disclosed that the idea of him squaring off against The Beast Incarnate was discussed. However, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon turned down the idea for a single reason.

"I found out later that it was discussed. Because you know in the writers' room stuff gets pitched but only one decision matters. And they pitched it because that moment was very big. It did really big on social media. It did really big on YouTube. And they were like, 'Yeah, why don't we just do Dio [Mace] versus Brock in some capacity.' Even if it was quick, even if he squashed me, but just to transition into an in-ring career that could have been great for me. But Vince felt because I wasn't, I guess, publicly a wrestler to the fans, it will be confusing. So, they didn't go in that direction," he said. [From 27:01 - 27:42]

The Ex-WWE star details his conversation with Brock Lesnar backstage

The former member of Maximum Male Models also opened up his conversation with Brock Lesnar backstage. He disclosed that The Beast Incarnate explained to him what an F5 was.

Meanwhile, Mace claimed him squaring off against the 46-year-old WWE legend could still happen.

"When we go in there, one, he walks up to me and he says, 'So, we got a little business tonight?' I'm like, 'Yeah.' He says, 'I'm gonna give you an F5 through the table.' I was like, 'Yep, that's what they told me.' He said, 'The F5, I get you up on my shoulders. It's a firman's carry. I put you over my head and I put you right on your belly for a belly bump.' I was like, 'Yeah Brock, I know what an F5 is. I played you in the video game when I was eight.' But when we do the segment, I guess when he saw me stand up and he was like, 'Oh, he's big. Well, let me give him a couple shots first so that he's weakened before I give him the F5.' So, what a businessman that Brock was looking out for me for the match down the line, which could still happen, who knows. I'm young and he's immortal." [From 27:59 - 28:53]

