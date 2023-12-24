Recently-released WWE Superstar reveals surprising locker room reaction to Triple H taking over Creative

Former WWE Superstar Mace recently revealed the locker room's reaction to Vince McMahon's retirement and Triple H assuming control of Creative.

In July 2022, Vince retired from WWE amid allegations of misconduct. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, became the new chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. Meanwhile, his son-in-law, Triple H, took over Creative.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Mace recalled the locker room's reaction to Vince's retirement and Triple H taking control of Creative. He disclosed that some superstars were happy while others were upset.

"[So, there's a clear distinction between Hunter's guys and Vince's guys, right?] The day the [Vince's retirement] text went out, you could see you we were all looking at our phones. We were all looking at our phones and you saw certain people that were like, 'Yes! [celebrating]' And you saw certain people who were like, 'Oh! [upset]'" Mace said. [From 21:59 - 22:19]

During the same episode, Mace's former Maximum Male Models partner Mansoor recalled one WWE Superstar's surprising act following Triple H's promotion to Head of Creative.

The Saudi star claimed that the superstar showed up at SmackDown dressed in a leather jean jacket similar to the one Triple H used to wear years ago.

"I'll never [forget]. I won't say who it was but the next week we go to SmackDown and somebody shows up, I sh*t you not, in the f***ing leather jean jacket Hunter showed up in. We were making fun of that person so much. We were like, 'Oh, you little kiss a**. You kiss a**. We know what you're doing,'" he said. [From 22:23 to 22:39]

